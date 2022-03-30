Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

