Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%.
NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
