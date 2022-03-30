Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Shares Down 6.4%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.40. 11,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZYO)
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.
