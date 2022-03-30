Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $15.51

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $16.14. Azul shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 17,075 shares traded.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

