Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 5.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 6,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $869.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 17.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 926.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

