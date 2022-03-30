Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Down 5.8%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 6,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $869.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.