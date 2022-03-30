Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €37.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.00 ($39.56).

JEN opened at €29.78 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a fifty-two week high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.12 and its 200 day moving average is €32.60.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

