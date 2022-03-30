Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 2,117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 337.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.80.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

