Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Up 86.5% in March

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,785,900 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the February 28th total of 19,720,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24,523.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BPCGF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.21) to €0.17 ($0.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

