Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMA. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Banco Macro stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

