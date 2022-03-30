Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in March

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of BKHYY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.50. 1,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

