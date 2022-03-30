Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bar Harbor Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BHB opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.