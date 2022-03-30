Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

PFC opened at GBX 105.60 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.65. The stock has a market cap of £548.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($8,395.44). Also, insider Andrea Abt bought 3,906 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.68 ($6,549.23).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

