Barclays Reiterates CHF 415 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 415 price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 392.08.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

