Barclays Trims TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Target Price to €24.00

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €26.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale raised TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

