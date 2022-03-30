Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 45.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $177,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

BGH stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

