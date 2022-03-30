Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $584.25.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

