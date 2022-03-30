BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BATM Advanced Communications stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

