BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Update

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
BATM Advanced Communications stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.30.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BATM Advanced Communications (BTAVF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.