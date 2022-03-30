Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.