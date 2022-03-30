Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

