Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,022 shares during the period. ARMOUR Residential REIT makes up about 0.6% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 785,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 129,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 2,751,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $826.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.95%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 923.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.