Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the February 28th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.

Shares of BCCLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 12,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

