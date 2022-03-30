BENQI Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

