Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 121,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

