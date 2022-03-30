Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTTX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.