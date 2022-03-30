Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $51.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.