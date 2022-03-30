Bhavesh Mistry Sells 1,893 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.01), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,266.37).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 27 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £144.99 ($189.93).
BLND traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 541.60 ($7.09). 409,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,769. The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 73.43. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 518.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.
About British Land (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
