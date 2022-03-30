BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:BHP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
