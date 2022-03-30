BIDR (BIDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.74 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $48.59 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

