Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,348. The stock has a market cap of $414.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.