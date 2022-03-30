Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Shares Down 0.3%

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 38.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

