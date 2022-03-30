BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000.

