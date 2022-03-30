BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.48. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 97,513 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

