BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.39

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.39, but opened at $182.39. BioNTech shares last traded at $183.76, with a volume of 19,357 shares trading hands.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average is $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

