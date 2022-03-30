BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.39

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.39, but opened at $182.39. BioNTech shares last traded at $183.76, with a volume of 19,357 shares trading hands.
BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average is $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
