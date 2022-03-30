bitCNY Price Up 0% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $756,073.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.42 or 0.07179044 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,319.60 or 1.00226550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054797 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

