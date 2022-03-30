BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $780.02 million and $37.97 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.70 or 0.07209511 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,989.46 or 0.99911745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

