BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BLK stock traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $780.60. 6,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,884. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $757.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

