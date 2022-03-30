BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 70,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

