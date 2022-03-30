BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 95207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.