BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 95207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

