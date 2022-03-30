Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead marketed drug, Ayvakit is approved to treat a rare cancer. The drug has seen a solid uptake since approval and is driving growth. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States and in Europe. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved only recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche has narrowed the revenue stream. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,351,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after buying an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,082,000.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.