BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.53.

TSE:FM opened at C$42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.87. The company has a market cap of C$28.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.08. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$43.06.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,122,729.85. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

