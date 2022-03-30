BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($63.74) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.60 ($74.29).

BNP opened at €54.34 ($59.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.54 and its 200 day moving average is €57.95. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

