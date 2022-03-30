Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

