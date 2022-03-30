Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BNSO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $12.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

