Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $1.49

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $89,215.41 and approximately $26,425.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 67.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.23 or 0.07215807 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,419.89 or 0.99549087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00055441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046925 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

