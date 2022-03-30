Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $41.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages have commented on BOUYF. Barclays upped their price target on Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.46) to €36.00 ($39.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues stock remained flat at $$35.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.