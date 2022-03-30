Boyd Group Services Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$168.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$202.13. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

