BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Down 24.0% in March

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,090,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 25,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.07. 14,751,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,853,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. BP has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

