Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE BRC opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

