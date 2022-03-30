Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,701. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

