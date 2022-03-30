Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,701. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.
BCLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
