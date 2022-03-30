Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

BRZE stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.91.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

