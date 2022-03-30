BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE BRCC opened at $20.03 on Monday. BRC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

